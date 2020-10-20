Southern Miss interim coach Scott Walden tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.

Walden's status for Saturday's game against Liberty is unclear as he awaits confirmation through a PCR test that will be administered Wednesday, according to the school.

"Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Walden said in a statement. "I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team. I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time."

After testing positive through an antigen test Tuesday, Walden left the team facility to self-isolate at home.

Southern Miss' last two games were postponed due to positive coronavirus cases. The Golden Eagles had positive cases within their program that prevented them from playing UTEP on Friday, and Florida Atlantic had positive cases that called off the previous week's game. Neither game has been rescheduled.