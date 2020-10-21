Florida's football program will remain closed until Monday as the team attempts to navigate an outbreak of COVID-19.

Coach Dan Mullen, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, told reporters on Wednesday that he's feeling well and remains in isolation at home.

Mullen said they received another positive test Wednesday, bringing the total number of new tests among players to 26 since Oct. 13. He added that, "The majority of our guys had very minor symptoms."

Mullen previously reported that two assistant coaches had tested positive as well.

Whether or not they will be able to return in time to host Missouri on Oct. 31 is something Mullen said he hasn't considered.

"Our expectation is to be back on Monday," he said. "But we'll figure it out. We'll find a way. That would be something we'd have to discuss with the league."

Mullen added that they don't expect to be at full attendance on Monday but "we feel comfortable" that the number of players available would be enough to move forward.

Mullen said he thinks the initial outbreak was caused by the team's travel to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, and that it could have been the result of one or two players having the virus and spreading it on the flight to College Station.

"We're trying to see now if any new case is consistent from originally where we were and the original spread on the team, or if it's individuals not following the quarantine procedure," he said.

In the meantime, Mullen and the rest of his staff continues to work remotely.

Mullen, 48, said that he's isolated in his bedroom and home office, away from his wife and children, who he said are all healthy and have had multiple negative tests.