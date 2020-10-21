USC quarterback commitment Jake Garcia, the No. 18 prospect in the ESPN 300, is transferring from Valdosta High School to Grayson High in suburban Atlanta, his father confirmed to ESPN.

Randy Garcia, a former Nebraska quarterback, said his son was planning to transfer to Grayson High on Wednesday.

Garcia, who moved to Georgia from California in August to play his senior year, was ruled ineligible at Valdosta High by the Georgia High School Association because it said his family didn't make a bona fide move there.

Garcia is expected to be ruled immediately eligible to play at Grayson High. However, because his parents have legally separated and his father has sole custody of his son, it would make the latest transfer a bona fide move under GHSA rules, sources told ESPN.

A GHSA official said the organization hadn't yet received transfer paperwork regarding Garcia from Grayson High.

Grayson High (6-0) is ranked No. 1 in the Southeast by USA Today.

The GHSA on Monday denied Valdosta High's appeal of a ruling that it must forfeit its 28-25 victory over Warner Robins High on Sept. 4, in which Garcia passed for 339 yards with two touchdowns. The GHSA said he was ineligible to play in that game.

Garcia is expected to enroll at USC in January. He moved to Valdosta after high school football in California was pushed back to at least December because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's once in a lifetime," Randy Garcia told ESPN in September. "He's got one senior year. He wants to play -- it's important for him. It was a no-brainer for us. And unfortunately, there's a lot of parents that can't [move]. It's really sad. There's a lot of studs in a lot of these states that are just going to sit out. They're not going to play, and it's just not fair."