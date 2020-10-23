        <
        >

          Georgia State football coach Shawn Elliott agrees to a three-year contract extension

          3:46 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Georgia State football coach Shawn Elliott has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

          Elliott is in his fourth season at Georgia State with a 17-23 overall record and two bowl appearances. His new annual salary will be $750,000, according to details of the contract obtained by ESPN. His incentives include a $50,000 bonus and a one-year contract extension for winning the Sun Belt championship, and $25,000 for each bowl appearance, bowl victory and victory against a Power 5 opponent.

          Georgia State would owe Elliott $1.5 million if he's terminated without cause in the next three seasons. If Elliott terminates the contract this year, he would owe Georgia State $500,000, with the amount decreasing by $100,000 each year.

          247Sports first reported the details of Elliott's new agreement. Georgia State is 1-2 this season and set to play at Troy on Saturday. Elliott, 47, previously served as South Carolina's offensive line coach.