Georgia State football coach Shawn Elliott has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

Elliott is in his fourth season at Georgia State with a 17-23 overall record and two bowl appearances. His new annual salary will be $750,000, according to details of the contract obtained by ESPN. His incentives include a $50,000 bonus and a one-year contract extension for winning the Sun Belt championship, and $25,000 for each bowl appearance, bowl victory and victory against a Power 5 opponent.

Georgia State would owe Elliott $1.5 million if he's terminated without cause in the next three seasons. If Elliott terminates the contract this year, he would owe Georgia State $500,000, with the amount decreasing by $100,000 each year.

247Sports first reported the details of Elliott's new agreement. Georgia State is 1-2 this season and set to play at Troy on Saturday. Elliott, 47, previously served as South Carolina's offensive line coach.