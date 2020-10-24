We're here in Week 8 and making college football history.
Can you ever remember a season when there were so many undefeated teams this late in the year? Simply unprecedented.
That's some of that classic football humor.
The Big Ten is back! Welcome, friends.
There's going to be more football to keep track of, so we're here to find the best of the day, from uniforms to highlights to a parody political attack ad from Montana State highlighting how its coach, Selfish Jeff, has dominated Montana recently. Don't be selfish. Stick around.
Top 25 games
Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson (-46), noon, ACC Network/ESPN App
Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State (-27), noon, Fox
No. 23 North Carolina State at North Carolina, noon, ESPN/ESPN App
Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State (-19.5), noon, FS1
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (-5.5), noon, ESPNU/ESPN App
Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Marshall (-16), 2:30, Stadium TV
No. 2 Alabama (-21.5) at Tennessee, 3:30, CBS
No. 3 Notre Dame (-10) at Pittsburgh, 3:30, ABC/ESPN App
No. 17 Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma State (-3), 3:30, Fox
No. 8 Penn State (-6.5) at Indiana, 3:30, FS1
No. 19 Virginia Tech (-10) at Wake Forest, 3:30, ESPN3/ESPN App
No. 18 Michigan (-3) at No. 21 Minnesota, 7:30, ABC/ESPN App
Virginia at No. 11 Miami (-13.5), 8, ACC Network/ESPN App
No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU (-2.5), 9, ESPN2/ESPN App
Texas State at No. 12 BYU (-28.5), 10:15, ESPN/ESPN App
Wisconsin finds a QB
In his first start, subbing for the injured Jack Coan, former blue-chip recruit Graham Mertz showed he won't be relinquishing the job any time soon. The redshirt freshman completed his first 17 passes and finished the day 24 of 25 for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 rout of Illinois. Wisconsin with a big-time, dynamic quarterback? That could be a scary thought for the rest of the Big Ten. And the Overland Park, Kansas, native impressed his hometown QB, too.
That man @GrahamMertz5 going crazy tonight!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 24, 2020
Louisiana's emotional win
Back in August, the Louisiana program was rocked when beloved 31-year-old assistant coach D.J. Looney died of a heart attack. Looney was the heart of the team, and they've been playing for him ever since. Last night, with Looney's family in attendance and with the players all wearing Looney's name on the back of their jerseys, the Ragin' Cajuns snapped UAB's 21-game home winning streak with a 24-20 win.
Long.— Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) October 24, 2020
Live.
Looney. pic.twitter.com/SHYP8qpP1y
The space race
Both UCF and Mississippi State are wearing unis that highlight their history with America's space programs.
Mission IV: #UCFinSpace🚀🌌 pic.twitter.com/c70b8BYbBg— UCF Football 😷 (@UCF_Football) October 22, 2020
To the Maroon and Back!— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 22, 2020
𝟭𝟭/𝟳/𝟮𝟬#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/HSsT7pm2PO
Meanwhile, back on Earth
Air Force kept it in the atmosphere, but they're still on up there.
"Uniforms in the wild" has been a CFB social media theme this year and I am here for it. Cleats on this peak make this the peak of this craze. https://t.co/KWN2gi0Icp— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 22, 2020
Go for the gold
Missouri's new block M helmet is shining bright like a diamond.
〽️-I-Z...#MIZ x #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/GtHF2e0btH— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 23, 2020
Way, way back
Texas is wearing throwback uniforms as part of a "Retro/Throwback celebration" for its 110th meeting with Baylor. It'll be the first time Texas has worn this combo at home since a 1950 game against Purdue.
#WallpaperWednesday Retro Icy White Uniform Edition 🤘 pic.twitter.com/b8dZ8foFMw— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 21, 2020
Montana, meet Selfish Jeff
Montana State released a vicious attack ad aimed at ... its own coach who keeps beating rival Montana.
Go Vote🇺🇸#GoCatsGo | #Vote pic.twitter.com/XfUzRo8gsL— Bobcat Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 23, 2020
A symbol of unity
Our student-athletes have driven an initiative to wear a solid black Block I decal on our helmets for the season opener at Wisconsin.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 22, 2020
The helmet is another example of our student-athletes continued advocacy for social change.
Together, we can make a difference. #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/vq4XQSrUyV
Bird is indeed the word
Tulane is wearing alternate uniforms featuring its old 1920s-era pelican mascot.
It's the WORD!!— Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) October 22, 2020
Retro look this weekend 👀👀#RollWave | #Good2Great pic.twitter.com/FYhLEliPM6
Footwear fumble
Both the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wisconsin Badgers had their eyes on the ball ... or a shoe.
This shoe had everyone faked out 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/anB8KNnWQZ— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
House party
Fans might not be allowed at games this season in the Big Ten, but traditions still remain.
Badgers, you know what time it is...— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 24, 2020
No matter where you are
No matter what you're doing
It's time to Jump Around‼️ pic.twitter.com/fflF9PLwI1
Bring your (blue) hat!
We've all seen the turnover chains and the copycats, but Tulsa has a touchdown hat. Introducing the JUJU hat.
Second touchdown of the night for Corey Taylor!— Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) October 24, 2020
42-13 lead for the team with the JUJU hat! 👑🌀 pic.twitter.com/5XXzQ8vg97