We're here in Week 8 and making college football history.

Can you ever remember a season when there were so many undefeated teams this late in the year? Simply unprecedented.

That's some of that classic football humor.

The Big Ten is back! Welcome, friends.

There's going to be more football to keep track of, so we're here to find the best of the day, from uniforms to highlights to a parody political attack ad from Montana State highlighting how its coach, Selfish Jeff, has dominated Montana recently. Don't be selfish. Stick around.

Top 25 games

Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson (-46), noon, ACC Network/ESPN App

Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State (-27), noon, Fox

No. 23 North Carolina State at North Carolina, noon, ESPN/ESPN App

Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State (-19.5), noon, FS1

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (-5.5), noon, ESPNU/ESPN App

Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Marshall (-16), 2:30, Stadium TV

No. 2 Alabama (-21.5) at Tennessee, 3:30, CBS

No. 3 Notre Dame (-10) at Pittsburgh, 3:30, ABC/ESPN App

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma State (-3), 3:30, Fox

No. 8 Penn State (-6.5) at Indiana, 3:30, FS1

No. 19 Virginia Tech (-10) at Wake Forest, 3:30, ESPN3/ESPN App

No. 18 Michigan (-3) at No. 21 Minnesota, 7:30, ABC/ESPN App

Virginia at No. 11 Miami (-13.5), 8, ACC Network/ESPN App

No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU (-2.5), 9, ESPN2/ESPN App

Texas State at No. 12 BYU (-28.5), 10:15, ESPN/ESPN App

Wisconsin finds a QB

In his first start, subbing for the injured Jack Coan, former blue-chip recruit Graham Mertz showed he won't be relinquishing the job any time soon. The redshirt freshman completed his first 17 passes and finished the day 24 of 25 for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 rout of Illinois. Wisconsin with a big-time, dynamic quarterback? That could be a scary thought for the rest of the Big Ten. And the Overland Park, Kansas, native impressed his hometown QB, too.

That man @GrahamMertz5 going crazy tonight! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 24, 2020

Louisiana's emotional win

Back in August, the Louisiana program was rocked when beloved 31-year-old assistant coach D.J. Looney died of a heart attack. Looney was the heart of the team, and they've been playing for him ever since. Last night, with Looney's family in attendance and with the players all wearing Looney's name on the back of their jerseys, the Ragin' Cajuns snapped UAB's 21-game home winning streak with a 24-20 win.

The space race

Both UCF and Mississippi State are wearing unis that highlight their history with America's space programs.

Meanwhile, back on Earth

Air Force kept it in the atmosphere, but they're still on up there.

"Uniforms in the wild" has been a CFB social media theme this year and I am here for it. Cleats on this peak make this the peak of this craze. https://t.co/KWN2gi0Icp — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 22, 2020

Go for the gold

Missouri's new block M helmet is shining bright like a diamond.

Way, way back

Texas is wearing throwback uniforms as part of a "Retro/Throwback celebration" for its 110th meeting with Baylor. It'll be the first time Texas has worn this combo at home since a 1950 game against Purdue.

Montana, meet Selfish Jeff

Montana State released a vicious attack ad aimed at ... its own coach who keeps beating rival Montana.

A symbol of unity

Our student-athletes have driven an initiative to wear a solid black Block I decal on our helmets for the season opener at Wisconsin.



The helmet is another example of our student-athletes continued advocacy for social change.



Together, we can make a difference. #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/vq4XQSrUyV — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 22, 2020

Bird is indeed the word

Tulane is wearing alternate uniforms featuring its old 1920s-era pelican mascot.

Footwear fumble

Both the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wisconsin Badgers had their eyes on the ball ... or a shoe.

This shoe had everyone faked out 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/anB8KNnWQZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

House party

Fans might not be allowed at games this season in the Big Ten, but traditions still remain.

Badgers, you know what time it is...



No matter where you are

No matter what you're doing



It's time to Jump Around‼️ pic.twitter.com/fflF9PLwI1 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 24, 2020

Bring your (blue) hat!

We've all seen the turnover chains and the copycats, but Tulsa has a touchdown hat. Introducing the JUJU hat.