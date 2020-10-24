        <
        >

          College football Week 8 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

          play
          Marty & McGee recall their top college tailgating experiences (3:19)

          Marty Smith and Ryan McGee reflect on their best tailgating experiences with Ole Miss and LSU. (3:19)

          8:45 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          We're here in Week 8 and making college football history.

          Can you ever remember a season when there were so many undefeated teams this late in the year? Simply unprecedented.

          That's some of that classic football humor.

          The Big Ten is back! Welcome, friends.

          There's going to be more football to keep track of, so we're here to find the best of the day, from uniforms to highlights to a parody political attack ad from Montana State highlighting how its coach, Selfish Jeff, has dominated Montana recently. Don't be selfish. Stick around.

          Jump to: Top 25 schedule and takeaways | Must-see moments

          Top 25 games

          All times Eastern. Lines courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.

          • Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson (-46), noon, ACC Network/ESPN App

          • Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State (-27), noon, Fox

          • No. 23 North Carolina State at North Carolina, noon, ESPN/ESPN App

          • Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State (-19.5), noon, FS1

          • Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (-5.5), noon, ESPNU/ESPN App

          • Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Marshall (-16), 2:30, Stadium TV

          • No. 2 Alabama (-21.5) at Tennessee, 3:30, CBS

          • No. 3 Notre Dame (-10) at Pittsburgh, 3:30, ABC/ESPN App

          • No. 17 Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma State (-3), 3:30, Fox

          • No. 8 Penn State (-6.5) at Indiana, 3:30, FS1

          • No. 19 Virginia Tech (-10) at Wake Forest, 3:30, ESPN3/ESPN App

          • No. 18 Michigan (-3) at No. 21 Minnesota, 7:30, ABC/ESPN App

          • Virginia at No. 11 Miami (-13.5), 8, ACC Network/ESPN App

          • No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU (-2.5), 9, ESPN2/ESPN App

          • Texas State at No. 12 BYU (-28.5), 10:15, ESPN/ESPN App

          Wisconsin finds a QB

          In his first start, subbing for the injured Jack Coan, former blue-chip recruit Graham Mertz showed he won't be relinquishing the job any time soon. The redshirt freshman completed his first 17 passes and finished the day 24 of 25 for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 rout of Illinois. Wisconsin with a big-time, dynamic quarterback? That could be a scary thought for the rest of the Big Ten. And the Overland Park, Kansas, native impressed his hometown QB, too.

          Louisiana's emotional win

          Back in August, the Louisiana program was rocked when beloved 31-year-old assistant coach D.J. Looney died of a heart attack. Looney was the heart of the team, and they've been playing for him ever since. Last night, with Looney's family in attendance and with the players all wearing Looney's name on the back of their jerseys, the Ragin' Cajuns snapped UAB's 21-game home winning streak with a 24-20 win.

          The space race

          Both UCF and Mississippi State are wearing unis that highlight their history with America's space programs.

          Meanwhile, back on Earth

          Air Force kept it in the atmosphere, but they're still on up there.

          Go for the gold

          Missouri's new block M helmet is shining bright like a diamond.

          Way, way back

          Texas is wearing throwback uniforms as part of a "Retro/Throwback celebration" for its 110th meeting with Baylor. It'll be the first time Texas has worn this combo at home since a 1950 game against Purdue.

          Montana, meet Selfish Jeff

          Montana State released a vicious attack ad aimed at ... its own coach who keeps beating rival Montana.

          A symbol of unity

          Bird is indeed the word

          Tulane is wearing alternate uniforms featuring its old 1920s-era pelican mascot.

          Footwear fumble

          Both the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wisconsin Badgers had their eyes on the ball ... or a shoe.

          House party

          Fans might not be allowed at games this season in the Big Ten, but traditions still remain.

          Bring your (blue) hat!

          We've all seen the turnover chains and the copycats, but Tulsa has a touchdown hat. Introducing the JUJU hat.