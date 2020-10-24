Colin Kaepernick will be among the University of Nevada's six-member 2020 Hall of Fame Class, the school announced Friday.

Kaepernick starred for the Wolf Pack from 2006 to '10, before being selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Among his achievements when he wrapped up his career at Nevada: two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year; only player in college football with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 yards rushing; and 59 rushing touchdowns, which at the time was tied for the most by a QB in FBS history.

Other members of the class will be former football players and Kaepernick teammates Vai Taua and Dontay Moch, and ex-basketball players Luke Babbitt, Armon Johnson and Dellena Criner.

Nevada says that because of COVID-19, an induction celebration won't be held until a later date.