Desmond Howard and Andre Ware break down Trevor Lawrence's impressive start to his 2020 season. (1:26)

Top-ranked Clemson will be without two starters on defense Saturday against Syracuse, as the school announced that tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski are unavailable.

The school did not say why the players are out, referring questions to coach Dabo Swinney following the game.

Davis was injured in the season opener and missed two games, but he returned and played the past two weeks and was listed as the starter on the depth chart released this week.

Skalski ranks second on the team with 27 total tackles and also was listed as the starter on the depth chart.