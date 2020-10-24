Syracuse receiver Taj Harris will not play against Clemson after not making the trip for Saturday's game.

Last week in a loss to Liberty, Harris was seen making an obscene hand gesture at television cameras filming the Syracuse bench. Athletic director John Wildhack said after the game that the gesture was "inappropriate" and "unacceptable."

Coach Dino Babers said earlier this week that Harris had apologized to the team on Sunday and that the discipline would be handled internally. "Young men making a mistake," Babers said. "We all understand."

Harris leads Syracuse with 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns and has made 24 career starts.