Alabama wideout and return specialist Jaylen Waddle was ruled out of Saturday's game against Tennessee after suffering a lower leg injury during the opening kickoff.

Waddle, an ESPN Preseason All-American selection, limped off the field, favoring his right ankle, and was immediately taken to the locker room on a motorized cart.

CBS reported that Waddle was receiving an X-ray, and the telecast showed him being loaded into an ambulance.

The junior from Houston has caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns through four games this season.

With Waddle sidelined, Alabama turned to Slade Bolden as the team's third receiver. Bolden, who hadn't caught a pass all season, had receptions on each of the team's first two drives against Tennessee.