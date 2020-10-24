Alabama wideout and return specialist Jaylen Waddle is out for the season after suffering a lower leg injury during the opening kickoff of Saturday's game against Tennessee.

"He's out for the year," coach Nick Saban said. "And it's a shame because the guy's a great player. It's exciting for college football to see a guy play like that. I hate it that he gets hurt on a play like that. You're not supposed to bring a ball out when you're that deep in the end zone. But he's a great player, so you've got to let him use his judgment."

Waddle, an ESPN preseason All-America selection, limped off the field while favoring his right ankle and was taken to the locker room on a cart. The CBS telecast later showed him being loaded into an ambulance.

The junior from Houston caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns through four games this season. He is No. 12 on Mel Kiper's Big Board of NFL draft prospects.

With Waddle sidelined, Alabama turned to Slade Bolden as the team's third receiver. Bolden, who hadn't caught a pass this season, had receptions on each of Alabama's first two drives against Tennessee.