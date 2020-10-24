Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he didn't understand why officials didn't stop play to formally review a kickoff that might have touched Auburn return man Shaun Shivers late in Saturday's game.

Ole Miss led 28-27 with 5:43 left when the kickoff appeared to graze Shivers' hand before it went into the end zone, where head referee Marc Curles ruled a touchback and blew his whistle. Shivers did not attempt to recover the kickoff. Auburn would quickly punt but regained possession and scored on a 58-yard Seth Williams touchdown reception with 1:11 left and won 35-28.

Kiffin said officials told him the play was briefly reviewed, but the game was never stopped for a full review.

"You don't really challenge anymore in college because they review everything, supposedly," Kiffin said. "So there's no use in challenging because I go to the guy and he says they looked at it and said they didn't see anything. Even when they don't stop it, they're still looking. Now, why they didn't stop and look closer, I have no idea. That's the equivalent of a scoring play, which they stop all the time now, forever it feels like.

"Someone said postgame it looked like his finger definitely moved, but whatever."

Kiffin later retweeted an Ole Miss fan who criticized the officials:

Y'all are a disgrace @SEC your officiating is absolutely atrocious. @SECOfficiating



If y'all want to just keep gifting Auburn wins, just say it. pic.twitter.com/LJ01avk5ZI — Breck Jones (@BreckJones_) October 24, 2020

The Rebels fell to 1-4 with the loss, their third straight. They visit Vanderbilt next week.