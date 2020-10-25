Oregon canceled Saturday's football practice after five players tested positive for COVID-19.

The five positive tests are the first since Oregon began daily antigen testing. All five players who tested positive are asymptomatic and in isolation, the team said. Oregon will continue antigen testing Sunday, while those who tested positive will have PCR tests to confirm the results.

Oregon was set to hold its second scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday. The Ducks, who won the Pac-12 and the Rose Bowl in 2019, opened preseason camp Oct. 9. They are scheduled to open the season Nov. 7 at home against Stanford.