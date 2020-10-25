Alabama football added another ESPN 300 prospect to its No. 1-ranked recruiting class on Sunday when defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

McKinstry is a 6-foot, 175-pound prospect from Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama, and chose the Tide over Auburn and LSU. McKinstry is the No. 38 recruit overall and is the sixth top-50 commitment for Alabama in the 2021 class.

Coach Nick Saban and his staff got off to a slow start to this recruiting cycle, but have now added 15 ESPN 300 commitments since May and catapulted themselves into the No. 1 spot past Ohio State.

That included commitments from five-star offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer and J.C. Latham and five-star linebacker Dallas Turner.

McKinstry joins Brockermeyer, Latham, Turner, defensive tackle Damon Payne and wide receiver Jacorey Brooks as the six commitments ranked in the top 50. The class now has 17 ESPN 300 commitments and 22 total commits.