Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm expects to rejoin the team Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19, he said Monday.

Brohm, 49, tested positive last week for the coronavirus and since has been self-isolating. Big Ten policy requires coaches and football staff who test positive to isolate for a minimum of 10 days before returning to the team. Because Brohm's positive test was confirmed Oct. 19, his isolation period would expire Wednesday, and he could attend the team's practice that day.

"Seems like it's been a couple months," he said, "so to get back, it's about time. So I'm looking forward to that."

Brohm did not attend Saturday's season opener against Iowa as offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, his younger brother, served as the Boilers' acting head coach in a 24-20 home win. Jeff Brohm said he watched the game at home; his wife and children were at Ross-Ade Stadium. His lone companion was Coco, the family dog, a poodle-Saint Bernard mix.

Jeff Brohm said his time away from the team because of the coronavirus, while only 10 days, "seems like it's been a couple months." Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

"There were multiple TVs on in the house and the little pool house we have outside," Brohm said. "And yes, I did have a dog, and there were a few times when I yelled, the dog knew to get in the corner and get very quiet. So I felt bad that I scared the dog a few times."

Star wide receiver Rondale Moore missed the opener for undisclosed reasons, and Brohm on Monday declined to say why Moore sat out or when the junior can return. A 2018 consensus All-America selection, Moore initially opted out of the fall season before opting back in. A source told ESPN that Moore likely would return this week against Illinois. Moore was on the sideline, in street clothes, for the Iowa game.

"Whenever he's ready to play, he will play," Brohm said.

Brohm will watch Tuesday's practice from home and communicate with the staff and players through Zoom. He said Purdue has had "a few issues" with COVID-19 in the football office, which have required the coaches to meet remotely more often than normal.

If Jeff Brohm returns this week against Illinois, Brian Brohm will return to his normal post in the coaches' booth.

"We didn't really want to lose any more coaches than what we had," Jeff Brohm said. "We had a [breakout] in an area of the office, and we wanted to be very cautious, and we're still continuing to be cautious because this thing, you don't know when it's going to pop up."