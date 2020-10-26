Saturday's football game between New Mexico and San Jose State has been relocated to San Jose, California, as a result of public health orders in New Mexico related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thankful to everyone that worked behind the scenes to give our team an opportunity to compete," New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales said. "We are excited to take the field and represent this city and this state, and we hope all of New Mexico watches on Saturday."

The decision comes a week after New Mexico was forced to cancel its season opener against Colorado State due because of the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Bernalillo County.

San Jose opened its season with a win against Air Force, after its preseason was significantly altered by health orders in California that prevented the team from practicing in Santa Clara County until recently.