ESPN's College GameDay Built By the Home Depot show has originated from dozens of college campuses across the country since 1993.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the show will combine two of sport's greatest traditions -- college football and the Masters.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that College GameDay will originate from Augusta National Golf Club, which is hosting the postponed Masters Tournament from Nov. 12-15.

Top matchups that day are No. 9 Wisconsin at No. 13 Michigan and No. 2 Alabama at LSU.

"Anytime College GameDay travels to a new destination it's special, and the opportunity to be on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters is extraordinary," said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. "As this iconic event coincides with the college football season for the first time, we look forward to getting fans ready for a football Saturday, while also showcasing the Masters and the greatest golfers in the world."

Coverage of the first and second rounds of the delayed Masters will air on ESPN Nov. 12-13, and College GameDay visits Nov. 14. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Longtime ESPN hosts Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and others will broadcast from the Par 3 course from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

In its 13th year at the Masters, ESPN will once again televise the first and second rounds of the Masters from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 12-13. There will also be expanded coverage on ESPN+, including exclusive practice round coverage on Nov. 10-11.

Golf fans will also be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ on holes 4, 5 and 6 in each of the four rounds of the Masters.