Trevor Lawrence throws for two touchdowns and Travis Etienne runs in three to help Clemson improve to 6-0. (1:40)

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is leaving the door open about his football future despite previously saying he planned on heading to the NFL following this his junior season.

The 6-foot-6 Lawrence, considered the likely No. 1 pick in next spring's NFL draft, said he hasn't ruled out returning to Clemson for another year instead of going pro.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on,'' Lawrence said Tuesday. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen.''

At the forefront could be which NFL team is in line to draft Lawrence. Right now, that's the New York Jets, who are 0-7 and the league's only winless team.

"For me, it's out of my control," Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said last week about the possibility of the Jets selecting Lawrence with the No. 1 pick. "I'm here to do my best and help this team win games."

Lawrence, from Cartersville, Georgia, has a 31-1 record as a starting college quarterback and has the top-ranked Tigers (6-0) in line for a sixth consecutive ACC title and trip to the College Football Playoff.

Lawrence is scheduled to graduate with a bachelor's degree in marketing in December.

"No matter where I go -- whether that's across the country or whether it's close to home, whether I stay another year -- we'll work it out," Lawrence said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.