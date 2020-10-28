The game between North Texas and UTEP scheduled for Saturday in El Paso, Texas, has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 in the region, North Texas announced Tuesday.

"We are disappointed to have our first postponement of a Conference USA game, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and coaches is our number one priority," North Texas president Neal Smatresk said in a statement. "We send our best wishes to the entire El Paso community as they face the challenge of dealing with the latest outbreak."

On Sunday, the city of El Paso, where UTEP is located, asked its residents to stay at home for two weeks unless they need to leave for essential activities. The city announced Tuesday it has 13,296 active cases of COVID-19 and a seven-day average positivity rate of 15.19%.

Conference USA will assist the teams to try to reschedule the game for later in the year.