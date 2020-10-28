Alabama lost a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 linebacker Jeremiah Alexander on Tuesday.

Alexander is the No. 8-ranked prospect overall in the 2022 class and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound recruit from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Alexander had been committed to the Crimson Tide since March.

He tweeted Tuesday that he was decommitting and is focused on getting another championship ring with his high school team, but that there is "no love lost towards my Bama family!"

When Alexander originally announced his commitment in March, he had a top three of Alabama, Georgia and LSU, but he has not released a new list of schools he will consider.

With Alexander decommitting, Alabama has one commitment in the 2022 class from the ESPN Junior 300 -- linebacker Robert Woodyard, the No. 88-ranked recruit overall.

The Crimson Tide currently have the No. 1-ranked class in the 2021 cycle, though, and have 17 ESPN 300 commitments in that class. That includes three five-star commitments, from offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer and J.C. Latham, as well as defensive end Dallas Turner.