Terrelle Pryor has been given probation after pleading to a lesser charge in connection to a November incident in which the former Ohio State quarterback was stabbed and hospitalized.

Pryor, 31, received 90 days' probation in return for a guilty plea to a harassment charge in Allegheny County (Pennsylvania) Court on Tuesday. A misdemeanor simple assault charged was dropped.

Shalaya Briston, who allegedly stabbed Pryor, received two years' probation after pleading guilty to simple assault. Briston had faced charges of felony attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

"I'm very pleased, and everyone involved is happy to ... put this to bed and move on to the next chapter of their lives," Pryor's attorney, Stephen Colafella, said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pryor was hospitalized Nov. 30, 2019, after being stabbed in a dispute involving what Pittsburgh police described as "mutual combatants." A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time that Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder and underwent surgery.

Pryor and Briston remain romantically involved, according to Colafella.

Along with an illustrious career at Ohio State, which included Rose Bowl MVP honors in 2009 and a tie for the second-most passing touchdowns in school history, Pryor spent time with nine teams in the NFL, most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, though he did not play for them.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.