3 Miami Ohio players suspended for frat fight

Three Miami Ohio football players have been suspended indefinitely following their arrests on misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in a fight at a fraternity house in early October.

Police in Oxford, Ohio, reported on social media on Tuesday that freshman tight end James Bomba was charged with assault and criminal trespass; freshman defensive back Terrell Rush was charged with trespass; and freshman wide receiver Dimitri Mitsopoulos was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct.

A fourth man, Santiago Sandri, who is not a Miami Ohio student, has two warrants for criminal trespass.

Police said officers responded to a large fight at the Theta Chi fraternity house around 11:20 p.m. ET on Oct. 3. Some people were reportedly assaulted with golf clubs. Police said four people were taken to McCullough-Hyde Hospital by ambulance for injuries and were released.

"Three of those charged are first-year students who are on the roster of the football team; the fourth individual is not affiliated with Miami University," university officials said in a statement. "All three of the football players are suspended from all team activities immediately and remain suspended from the program indefinitely.

"With the OPD criminal investigation concluded, Miami has begun its investigation into the incident. Miami University holds its students to high standards of conduct and will not tolerate violence. Students who engage in misconduct face student disciplinary action up to and including suspension or dismissal."

In a statement to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Rush wrote: "I have been cleared from any charges regarding the fight, and it has been proven I was not involved. The detectives know, and I was not involved in any fight. I wasn't there. I walked up after the fact. I don't even know who was involved, but I know I wasn't. I have been wrongfully accused of the fight, and I have since then been cleared by Ohio detectives of fighting."