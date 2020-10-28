LSU coach Ed Orgeron does not expect quarterback Myles Brennan to be available against Auburn on Saturday as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury he sustained more than two weeks ago.

Orgeron told reporters on Wednesday that Brennan has not practiced this week and that if he cannot play then freshman TJ Finley will get his second straight start.

Brennan has thrown 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in three games this season.

"I don't believe he's going to play," Orgeron said of Brennan, "but things could change this week."

Finley, a former four-star prospect, threw for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during a 52-24 win over South Carolina last Saturday. He also rushed for 24 yards and a score.

Orgeron said that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger could expand the playbook now that Finley has gained the experience of his first career start.

"The thing I was most impressed with was his poise," Orgeron said of Finley. "He was so confident."

LSU, which went undefeated and won the national championship last season, has started this season out 2-2.

Auburn came back late last Saturday to beat Ole Miss, improving to 3-2.