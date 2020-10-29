The ACC championship game is officially set for Dec. 19 in Charlotte, the conference announced Thursday.

When the season began in September, the ACC said the championship game would be played either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 to allow for scheduling flexibility. Since then, the league has shifted three regular season games to either Dec. 11 or Dec. 12 as a result of coronavirus-related postponements, including games featuring No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 15 North Carolina.

With Notre Dame in the mix as an ACC team for 2020, the championship game will feature the league's top two teams based upon highest winning percentage in conference games.

Attendance will comply with North Carolina state and local regulations, which currently allows for 7 percent capacity at outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans.