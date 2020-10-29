Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday he would be surprised if Trevor Lawrence returns to the Tigers next season, but also added, "You never know."

Earlier this week, Lawrence told reporters, "My mindset has been that I'm going to move on. But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

During a radio appearance on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM with Mark Packer on Thursday, Swinney was asked whether there was anything to read into those comments from Lawrence.

"I didn't read anything into it. Don't really care," Swinney said. "He's going to do whatever he needs to do. I'm going to save a scholarship for him just in case. I'm not real worried about it. He ain't worried about it, either. He's got one thing on his mind and that's leading the Tigers and having a great season this year.

"We'll certainly let him stay if that's what he wants to do. But I'd be surprised if he's back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn't think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did."

Over the past several seasons, Clemson has had several future high-round NFL draft picks return for their senior seasons, including Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell in 2018 and running back Travis Etienne this season.

But Lawrence returning would be a far bigger surprise.

Lawrence, who is 31-1 as the starter and a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, is considered the likely No. 1 pick in next spring's NFL draft. His comments caused a bit of a stir because as it stands today, the winless New York Jets would get the No. 1 pick.

"I won't give his number away until he tells me he's gone," Swinney said. "I think he's just answering the question with just kind of facts, but who knows? We're just trying to beat [Boston College]. That's all we're worried about."