The Get Up crew sends well wishes to college football analyst Desmond Howard after he announces his positive test for COVID-19. (1:06)

Get Up crew send best wishes to Desmond Howard after positive COVID test (1:06)

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm under strict quarantine right now, because yesterday I tested positive for COVID," Howard said in a video posted to Twitter.

Howard detailed that he's experiencing a cough and muscle soreness but has not had a fever.

"You have to take this very seriously, because it's a very tricky virus -- extremely unpredictable and tricky virus," Howard said. "So you have to continue to do all the things that you can to maintain your health even if you start to feel good."

Howard tweeted that he will be doing College GameDay from home this week and not at Penn State, where the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions will host No. 3 Ohio State.

Hey @CollegeGameDay fam, ICYMI I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. I'm doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84XbD1dJPZ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 30, 2020

This is not the first time College GameDay has had an analyst do the show remotely this season because of coronavirus protocols. In September, Kirk Herbstreit came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Although Herbstreit tested negative, he was not on the road with the show when Miami hosted Florida State, but he still appeared on College GameDay and was a part of the game broadcast.