Paul Finebaum breaks down how a Clemson loss to Notre Dame next week without Trevor Lawrence would be evaluated and whether it would be detrimental to the team's College Football Playoff chances. (0:57)

College football's bowl season officially has a schedule.

ESPN will televise 35 of the 37 bowl games, starting with the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 and concluding with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11.

Once the bowl season starts, there will be at least one game every day through Jan. 2, except for the two Sundays in that time frame.

The College Football Playoff begins New Year's Day, with the Rose Bowl Game and Allstate Sugar Bowl serving as semifinal hosts. Those games will be preceded that day by the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will be the first among the New Year's Six bowl games to be played, on Dec. 30, with the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Capital One Orange Bowl taking place Jan. 2.

Two new games, the Montgomery Bowl (Dec. 23) and LA Bowl (Dec. 30), join the lineup, but the Fenway Bowl, which was scheduled to make its debut in Boston this year, will not be played. The Holiday Bowl, RedBox Bowl, Bahamas Bowl and Hawai'i Bowl all previously announced they would not be played this season for reasons stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's busiest day of the bowl season will be Dec. 26, when it televises six games. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (Dec. 31) and Arizona Bowl will be broadcast by CBS and CBSSN, respectively.