2020-21 College football bowl schedule - Dates, times, locations, games

Paul Finebaum breaks down how a Clemson loss to Notre Dame next week without Trevor Lawrence would be evaluated and whether it would be detrimental to the team's College Football Playoff chances. (0:57)

A look at the College Football Playoff and bowls this postseason. (All times Eastern.)

College Football Playoff National Championship

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Jan. 11: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Jan. 1: 5 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

Jan. 1: 8:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bowl schedule

Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Montgomery Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

TBD (Albuquerque, N.M.)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

12 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York, New York)

2 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m. on CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)

4 p.m. on CBSSN

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Ala.)

12 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App