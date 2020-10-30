        <
          2020-21 College football bowl schedule - Dates, times, locations, games

          How would the CFP view a Lawrence-less Clemson loss to Notre Dame? (0:57)

          Paul Finebaum breaks down how a Clemson loss to Notre Dame next week without Trevor Lawrence would be evaluated and whether it would be detrimental to the team's College Football Playoff chances. (0:57)

          3:45 PM ET

            A look at the College Football Playoff and bowls this postseason. (All times Eastern.)

            College Football Playoff National Championship

            College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
            Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
            Jan. 11: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game
            Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
            Jan. 1: 5 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
            Jan. 1: 8:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Bowl schedule

            Dec. 19

            Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
            Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
            7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 21

            Myrtle Beach Bowl
            Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
            2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 22

            Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
            Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Boca Raton Bowl
            FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
            7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 23

            R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Montgomery Bowl
            Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
            7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

            Dec. 24

            New Mexico Bowl
            TBD (Albuquerque, N.M.)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 25

            Camellia Bowl
            Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
            2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 26

            Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
            Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
            12 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

            Cure Bowl
            Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
            12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
            Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
            3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

            LendingTree Bowl
            Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
            Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
            7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Guaranteed Rate Bowl
            Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
            10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 28

            Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
            Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
            2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 29

            New Era Pinstripe Bowl
            Yankee Stadium (New York, New York)
            2 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Cheez-It Bowl
            Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
            5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Valero Alamo Bowl
            Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
            9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 30

            Duke's Mayo Bowl
            Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
            12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            TransPerfect Music City Bowl
            Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
            AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
            7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            LA Bowl
            SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
            10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 31

            Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
            Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
            12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
            Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
            2 p.m. on CBS

            AutoZone Liberty Bowl
            Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
            4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Arizona Bowl
            Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)
            4 p.m. on CBSSN

            Texas Bowl
            NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
            8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Jan. 1

            TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
            Legion Field (Birmingham, Ala.)
            12 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

            Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
            Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
            12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Vrbo Citrus Bowl
            Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
            1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

            Jan. 2

            TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
            TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
            12 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Outback Bowl
            Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
            12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

            PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
            State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
            4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Capital One Orange Bowl
            Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
            8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App