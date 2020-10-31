Taulia Tagovailoa tosses three touchdowns and rushes for two as Maryland hangs on to defeat Minnesota in overtime 45-44. (1:22)

Taulia Tagovailoa notches five TDs in OT thriller vs. Minnesota (1:22)

It's Week 9 of the college football season and it's the spookiest time of the year.

That's right. It's Oct. 31. The big day. Nick Saban's birthday.

Ah, we kid. Not about it being his birthday, though. That's very true. So quit askin'.

For now, we've got the emergence of Taulia Tagovailoa -- and a feisty Terps social media squad -- plus an incredible (or incredibly bad) tattoo of Mike Norvell.

We'll have plenty more highlights and analysis and more as the day goes on.

Jump to: Must-see moments | Top 25 schedule and takeaways

Taulia Tagovailoa, plus some Terps trash talk

What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, Maryland was trounced in its season opener, 43-3, by Northwestern. But last night, the Mike Locksley's squad eked out a one-point win thanks to Minnesota missing an extra point in overtime -- and an incredible performance by Tagovailoa.

The Tagovailoa brothers in their second career college starts 👀 @Tua @tauliaa12 pic.twitter.com/9MuDYOCcQX — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2020

And when it was over, Maryland took a little shot at the Gophers, the kind of thing you'd expect from a couple of, uh, six-year conference rivals.

Something he'll surely never regret

At least he is a man of his word.

Two prime examples of college decisions gone bad 😳🤦🏻‍♂️.. never know when they will come back to haunt you! Wear it proud and can always tell one hell of a story! 🍢🍢 #NoleFamily #JackDidIt #SorryToHisFutureSpouse #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/xbT8Nbh2Vp — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 31, 2020

Revisiting a classic

Clemson's take on 'The Office' Halloween sketch is perfect 😂🎃



(via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/YhFawQ4hj6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2020

Haunting images

Auburn's design folks put in some work.

Spooky SZN on The Plains.



🎈🧛‍♂️🎃🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/95ZQQc2oxC — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 28, 2020

Dressing up

The plot of this one is a bit unsettling, frankly.

Uniforms for our Halloween matchup #BeatULM pic.twitter.com/ArpFLWLpuI — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 29, 2020

Missouri is wearing "ghost whites."

Louisville is wearing all black unis.

Georgia Tech legend Pat Swilling gives a history lesson.

Cincinnati did a little routine of some sort to show off a new red set.

And Fresno State just completely flipped it up from red to blue like it was nothin'.

Indiana is wearing "Salute to Service" uniforms.

Top 25 games

All times Eastern. Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.