        <
        >

          College football Week 9 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

          play
          Taulia Tagovailoa notches five TDs in OT thriller vs. Minnesota (1:22)

          Taulia Tagovailoa tosses three touchdowns and rushes for two as Maryland hangs on to defeat Minnesota in overtime 45-44. (1:22)

          9:00 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          It's Week 9 of the college football season and it's the spookiest time of the year.

          That's right. It's Oct. 31. The big day. Nick Saban's birthday.

          Ah, we kid. Not about it being his birthday, though. That's very true. So quit askin'.

          For now, we've got the emergence of Taulia Tagovailoa -- and a feisty Terps social media squad -- plus an incredible (or incredibly bad) tattoo of Mike Norvell.

          We'll have plenty more highlights and analysis and more as the day goes on.

          Jump to: Must-see moments | Top 25 schedule and takeaways

          Taulia Tagovailoa, plus some Terps trash talk

          What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, Maryland was trounced in its season opener, 43-3, by Northwestern. But last night, the Mike Locksley's squad eked out a one-point win thanks to Minnesota missing an extra point in overtime -- and an incredible performance by Tagovailoa.

          And when it was over, Maryland took a little shot at the Gophers, the kind of thing you'd expect from a couple of, uh, six-year conference rivals.

          Something he'll surely never regret

          At least he is a man of his word.

          Revisiting a classic

          Haunting images

          Auburn's design folks put in some work.

          Dressing up

          The plot of this one is a bit unsettling, frankly.

          Missouri is wearing "ghost whites."

          Louisville is wearing all black unis.

          Georgia Tech legend Pat Swilling gives a history lesson.

          Cincinnati did a little routine of some sort to show off a new red set.

          And Fresno State just completely flipped it up from red to blue like it was nothin'.

          Indiana is wearing "Salute to Service" uniforms.

          Top 25 games

          All times Eastern. Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

          • Boston College at No. 1 Clemson (-24.5), noon, ABC/ESPN app

          • No. 5 Georgia (-17) at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network/ESPN app

          • Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6.5), noon, ESPN/ESPN app

          • Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan (-21.5), noon, FOX

          • No. 16 Kansas State (-4.5) at West Virginia, noon, ESPN2/ESPN app

          • No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-3.5) at Georgia State, noon, ESPNU/ESPN app

          • No. 23 Iowa State (-27.5) at Kansas, noon, FS1

          • No. 4 Notre Dame (-20) at Georgia Tech, 3:30, ABC/ESPN app

          • No. 17 Indiana (-11) at Rutgers, 3:30, BTN

          • Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3), 4, FOX

          • No. 25 Boise State (-14) at Air Force, 6, CBSSN

          • Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama (-30.5), 7, ESPN/ESPN app

          • No. 3 Ohio State (-10.5) at No. 18 Penn State, 7:30, ABC/ESPN app

          • Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14), 7:30, SEC Network/ESPN app

          • Missouri at No. 10 Florida (-13.5), 7:30, SEC Network Alternate/ESPN app

          • Navy at No. 22 SMU (-12.5), 7:30, ESPN2/ESPN app

          • No. 15 North Carolina (-7) at Virginia, 8, ACC Network/ESPN app

          • No. 24 Oklahoma (-15.5) at Texas Tech, 8, FOX

          • Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU (-30.5), 10:15, ESPN/ESPN app