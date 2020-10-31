It's Week 9 of the college football season and it's the spookiest time of the year.
That's right. It's Oct. 31. The big day. Nick Saban's birthday.
Ah, we kid. Not about it being his birthday, though. That's very true. So quit askin'.
For now, we've got the emergence of Taulia Tagovailoa -- and a feisty Terps social media squad -- plus an incredible (or incredibly bad) tattoo of Mike Norvell.
We'll have plenty more highlights and analysis and more as the day goes on.
Jump to: Must-see moments | Top 25 schedule and takeaways
Taulia Tagovailoa, plus some Terps trash talk
What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, Maryland was trounced in its season opener, 43-3, by Northwestern. But last night, the Mike Locksley's squad eked out a one-point win thanks to Minnesota missing an extra point in overtime -- and an incredible performance by Tagovailoa.
The Tagovailoa brothers in their second career college starts 👀 @Tua @tauliaa12 pic.twitter.com/9MuDYOCcQX— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2020
And when it was over, Maryland took a little shot at the Gophers, the kind of thing you'd expect from a couple of, uh, six-year conference rivals.
CAPSIZED pic.twitter.com/QU3RYyBGeA— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 31, 2020
Something he'll surely never regret
At least he is a man of his word.
Two prime examples of college decisions gone bad 😳🤦🏻♂️.. never know when they will come back to haunt you! Wear it proud and can always tell one hell of a story! 🍢🍢 #NoleFamily #JackDidIt #SorryToHisFutureSpouse #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/xbT8Nbh2Vp— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 31, 2020
Revisiting a classic
Clemson's take on 'The Office' Halloween sketch is perfect 😂🎃— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2020
(via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/YhFawQ4hj6
Haunting images
Auburn's design folks put in some work.
Spooky SZN on The Plains.— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 28, 2020
🎈🧛♂️🎃🧟♂️ pic.twitter.com/95ZQQc2oxC
Dressing up
The plot of this one is a bit unsettling, frankly.
Uniforms for our Halloween matchup #BeatULM pic.twitter.com/ArpFLWLpuI— App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 29, 2020
Missouri is wearing "ghost whites."
Ghost sǝʇıɥʍ Halloween night in dɯɐʍS ǝɥ⊥ #MIZ x #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/EkjCW5x1G0— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 30, 2020
Louisville is wearing all black unis.
⚫️ 𝟭𝟬.𝟯𝟭.𝟮𝟬 ⚫️#GoCards x #BeatVT pic.twitter.com/bFRPPv64J2— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) October 29, 2020
Georgia Tech legend Pat Swilling gives a history lesson.
At Bobby Dodd this Saturday...— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 26, 2020
𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐈𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 #4the404 /// #teamadidas https://t.co/kJplVMHt2T pic.twitter.com/ktqKct4p97
Cincinnati did a little routine of some sort to show off a new red set.
🚨 RED THREAD ALERT 🚨#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/rzr2wVGeh4— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 27, 2020
And Fresno State just completely flipped it up from red to blue like it was nothin'.
Tryin' out something a little different this week 🥶— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) October 28, 2020
⚪️
🔵
⚪️#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/RAeXpOkKnY
Indiana is wearing "Salute to Service" uniforms.
Cream. Crimson. Camo.#IUFB | @adidasFballUS— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 27, 2020
Top 25 games
All times Eastern. Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Boston College at No. 1 Clemson (-24.5), noon, ABC/ESPN app
No. 5 Georgia (-17) at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network/ESPN app
Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6.5), noon, ESPN/ESPN app
Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan (-21.5), noon, FOX
No. 16 Kansas State (-4.5) at West Virginia, noon, ESPN2/ESPN app
No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-3.5) at Georgia State, noon, ESPNU/ESPN app
No. 23 Iowa State (-27.5) at Kansas, noon, FS1
No. 4 Notre Dame (-20) at Georgia Tech, 3:30, ABC/ESPN app
No. 17 Indiana (-11) at Rutgers, 3:30, BTN
Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3), 4, FOX
No. 25 Boise State (-14) at Air Force, 6, CBSSN
Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama (-30.5), 7, ESPN/ESPN app
No. 3 Ohio State (-10.5) at No. 18 Penn State, 7:30, ABC/ESPN app
Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14), 7:30, SEC Network/ESPN app
Missouri at No. 10 Florida (-13.5), 7:30, SEC Network Alternate/ESPN app
Navy at No. 22 SMU (-12.5), 7:30, ESPN2/ESPN app
No. 15 North Carolina (-7) at Virginia, 8, ACC Network/ESPN app
No. 24 Oklahoma (-15.5) at Texas Tech, 8, FOX
Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU (-30.5), 10:15, ESPN/ESPN app