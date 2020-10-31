Previously suspended Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have been cleared to play against Texas Tech, but as many as three other starters could be out for injuries and COVID-19-related issues, a source told ESPN on Saturday.

Perkins and Stevenson were suspended for the first six games of this season because of a failed drug test before the Dec. 28 Peach Bowl loss to LSU. Wide receiver Trejan Bridges was also suspended for the Peach Bowl, but did not travel with the team to Lubbock, according to a source. According to a source, two other starters are expected to miss Saturday's game, but it could be as many as three.

Perkins, who told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren he is playing, has 75 tackles, 21.5 for loss and 11 sacks in two seasons at OU.

Stevenson, whose availability to play was first reported by KWTV, had 515 yards and six touchdowns in one season at Oklahoma after transferring from Cerritos College.