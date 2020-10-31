The American Athletic Conference has acknowledged an officiating error that occurred in the fourth quarter of Friday's East Carolina-Tulsa game, the league announced Saturday.

With 1:52 left in the game, on-field officials ruled a Tulsa ball carrier fumbled, with the recovery by East Carolina. The replay official reversed the call on the field after determining the ball carrier had regained possession and was down, before East Carolina recovered the ball.

After reviewing the video, the AAC determined the replay official was incorrect. The ball carrier did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed. The AAC has conducted a review of the game and has communicated its findings to East Carolina and Tulsa. The error does not change the outcome of the game.

Tulsa won 34-30 marking its third straight win in the AAC since opening Sept. 19 with a loss at Oklahoma State.