ESPN 300 safety Sage Ryan committed to LSU over Alabama on Saturday, adding to the Tigers' No. 6-ranked class.

Sage is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound recruit from Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana, and is the No. 62-ranked prospect overall. He's the No. 2-ranked recruit from the state of Louisiana as well, so it's a big commitment for LSU to keep him away from the Crimson Tide.

Ryan is the second ESPN 300 commit from Louisiana, along with wide receiver Chris Hilton, but the Tigers still have a shot at landing the top-ranked recruit in the state in ESPN 300 defensive tackle Maason Smith.

With Ryan added to the class, LSU now has 14 ESPN 300 commitments in total. The highest-ranked commit in the class is Michigan offensive tackle Garrett Felling, ranked No. 31. California linebacker Raesjon Davis is the No. 44-ranked recruit in the class.

Of the 14 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, eight are on the defensive side and include three ESPN 300 linebackers in Zavier Carter, Naquan Brown and Gregory Penn III.