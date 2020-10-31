Travis Etienne finds a hole and speeds into the end zone for a touchdown to give Clemson the lead over Boston College. (0:28)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne broke two records against Boston College on Saturday, setting marks for career rushing yards and games with a touchdown.

With his receiving touchdown in the first quarter, Etienne has now scored a touchdown in 42 games, breaking a tie with Donnel Pumphrey (2013-16) for most in FBS history.

Etienne then broke the ACC career rushing record when he went over 43 yards on the ground in the third quarter, passing NC State running back Ted Brown, who set the mark of 4,602 yards from 1975 to '78.

A two-time ACC Player of the Year, Etienne returned to Clemson for his senior season and is a big reason the Tigers have been a College Football Playoff contender the past two years.