Rocky Lombardi throws for 323 yards and three touchdowns, and Ricky White hauls in a touchdown with 196 yards receiving in the Spartans' surprising upset of the Wolverines. (1:27)

Michigan State stunned 13th-ranked Michigan 27-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, doing it with the help of true freshman wide receiver Ricky White.

The Marietta, Georgia, receiver had 196 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions in the win over Michigan State's rival.

White had only one reception for 5 yards in the first game of the season against Rutgers but dominated against the Wolverines. He's the first Spartans receiver with 190 receiving yards or more in a game since R.J. Shelton had 190 yards against Northwestern in 2016, and it's the most by a Michigan State receiver since Mark Dell had 202 yards against Cal in 2008.

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns against Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi completed only 17 of his 32 pass attempts in the win but had 323 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Lombardi had two interceptions and a fumble in the loss to Rutgers but took care of the ball in Week 2.

The Spartans' defense gave up 300 yards passing to Michigan quarterback Joe Milton, but the Wolverines did not have a touchdown through the air. All three touchdowns came on the ground, but Michigan was held to 4.5 yards per carry and 152 total yards in the game while struggling to run the ball up the middle of the Michigan State defense.

This was Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker's first game against rival Michigan, and the win gives Jim Harbaugh a 1-6 record at home against Michigan State and Ohio State.

Tucker joins Nick Saban (1995) as the only Michigan State head coaches to defeat Michigan in their first game against the Wolverines at the school.

@MSU_Football It's JUST GETTING STARTED! Congrats!!

Enjoy the ride HOME TO MSU! AND Bring Paul Bunyan with you!

Go Green! — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) October 31, 2020

Mark Dantonio, who retired as the Spartans' coach after 13 seasons, tweeted congratulations to his former team.