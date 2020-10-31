Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play next week against Notre Dame, coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday.

Lawrence was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and the school announced he tested positive on Thursday, meaning he must isolate for a minimum of 10 days per ACC medical advisory group protocols.

As part of the return to play protocols, Lawrence has to pass a series of cardiac exams, and Swinney said going through all the protocols would not allow him to be back in time for next Saturday.

With Lawrence out on Saturday, freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went 30-of-41 for 342 yards with two touchdowns in the 34-28 win over Boston College. He will get the start again against the Irish.