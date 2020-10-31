Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier did not travel for the Broncos' game at Air Force Saturday, a school spokesman confirmed. No reason was provided for his absence.

Junior Jack Sears, a transfer from USC, will start in his place.

In the Broncos' 42-13 win against Utah State last week, Bachmeier completed 20 of 28 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw for 1,879 yards as a true freshman last season.

Sears made one start for USC in 2018, a 38-35 loss against Arizona State, before transferring. He completed 20 of 28 passes in that game for 235 yards with two touchdowns.

The Broncos will also be without starting safety JL Skinner, the Idaho Statesman reported.