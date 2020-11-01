Three players ejected after Florida-Missouri brawl

Florida QB Kyle Trask suffers a hard hit on the final play of the first half, inciting a brawl between the teams. As Dan Mullen returns to the locker room, he asks the crowd to make some noise. (1:54)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was hit on the last play of the first half by a Missouri defender on Saturday night, sparking an all-out brawl at midfield during which several punches were thrown.

Missouri linebacker Tre Williams and Florida defensive linemen Zach Carter and Antwuan Powell were ejected.

An unsportsmanlike penalty was assessed on every player on both teams.

Florida breezed to a 41-17 victory in its return after postponing two games because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Florida coach Dan Mullen had to be held back by staff at one point during the skirmish. He and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz were animated as they met with referees while both teams made their way off the field.

Mullen waved his arms toward the crowd as he headed toward the locker room in Gainesville. But then he turned around and returned to the field to further incite the fans.