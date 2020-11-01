Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident after the team returned to Athens, Georgia, from Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday evening, Athens-Clarke County Sgt. John Q. Williams confirmed to ESPN.

There were multiple vehicles and a dirt bike involved in the accident, Williams said. LeCounte suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

LeCounte, a preseason All-America selection and team captain, had 13 tackles and three pass breakups in Georgia's 14-3 victory earlier Saturday against Kentucky.