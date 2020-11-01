Iowa starting wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Smith-Marsette was seen driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 70 mph in a 30 mph zone at 1:27 a.m. Sunday morning. When Smith-Marsette was stopped by an officer at Riverside drive and Myrtle near Iowa's campus, the report says he had bloodshot eyes, impaired speech and smelled of alcohol.

Smith-Marsette admitted he had been drinking and showed what the report calls "measurable impairment" in a field sobriety test. When administered a breath test, Smith-Marsette registered a 0.130 percent blood alcohol content level.

He was arrested and booked at Iowa City jail and has since been released. The jail confirmed an unknown person took responsibility for Smith-Marsette to allow his release. Under COVID-19 protocols, the jail released him to the person taking responsibility without his first initial hearing.

Smith-Marsette is a senior receiver for Iowa, who had 722 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season for the Hawkeyes, along with 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns.