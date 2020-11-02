Oklahoma got a big commitment on Sunday night when ESPN 300 wide receiver Billy Bowman announced his pledge to the Sooners.

It's not just an important commitment because Bowman is the No. 77 ranked prospect overall, but also because the 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect decommitted from Texas in the beginning of October.

He's the No. 13 ranked recruit in the state of Texas, out of Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, and will now be playing against the Longhorns. Bowman is one of four recruits who have decommitted from Texas since August, including quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, who flipped to Alabama, and the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Quinn Ewers.

The Sooners could use Bowman in a variety of ways once he gets to campus, but he's the fourth ESPN 300 wide receiver prospect to commit in this class. Mario Williams, the No. 1 receiver in the class, Jalil Farooq and Cody Jackson all join Bowman, along with the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in Caleb Williams.

There is no shortage of offense in this class and in recent years as well. Oklahoma has landed eight ESPN 300 wide receivers over the past three classes, including the No. 1 receiver, Jadon Haselwood, in 2019. Now with Bowman on board, Oklahoma has eight ESPN 300 commitments overall in the 2021 class and 15 total commitments.