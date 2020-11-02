Pitt standout safety Paris Ford is opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season, coach Pat Narduzzi told ESPN Monday.

Ford leads the Panthers in both tackles (45) and interceptions (three). He also led Pitt in both categories last season, recording 97 tackles and three interceptions. Ford has 20 passes defended the past two seasons and forced three fumbles in 2019.

Pittsburgh Sports Now first reported Ford's decision to opt out. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that COVID-19 concerns contributed to Ford's decision.

Ford is a fourth-year junior who redshirted in 2017 before appearing in nine games as a reserve in 2018. He explored entering the NFL draft after last season before choosing to return to Pitt.

The Panthers are 3-4 and play Saturday at Florida State.