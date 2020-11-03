Washington State true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura will start the Cougars' opener Saturday against Oregon State, first-year coach Nick Rolovich announced Monday.

De Laura beat out redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz to earn the opportunity. He will be the first true freshman quarterback in school history to start an opener.

At St. Louis High in Honolulu, de Laura led the team to back-to-back state titles and undefeated seasons, throwing for 3,452 yards with 29 touchdown passes as a senior in 2019. He was the Hawaii state Gatorade Player of the Year, a three-star recruit and ESPN.com's No. 59-ranked quarterback in the country.

Before being named the head coach at WSU, Rolovich recruited de Laura to play at Hawaii.

The Cougars and Beavers kick off in Corvallis, Oregon, at 10:30 p.m. ET.