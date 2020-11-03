Texas starting running back Keaontay Ingram will miss the Longhorns' game Saturday vs. West Virginia, coach Tom Herman said on Tuesday.

Ingram, a junior who is the team's second-leading rusher, suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week's upset win at Oklahoma State.

"It does not require surgery, but he's gonna be out a few weeks," Herman said.

This season Ingram has the most rushing yards among Texas running backs (250) and is second on the team behind quarterback Sam Ehlinger (284 yards) in rushing. Ingram was the team's leading rusher in 2019 (853 yards) and second-leading rusher in 2018 (708).

Keaontay Ingram (26), pursued by TCU safety La'Kendrick Van Zandt (20) and safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) last month, leads Texas running backs in rushing. AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Longhorns have used multiple running backs this season and will likely give an increased workload to sophomore Roschon Johnson (192 rushing yards), and true freshman Bijan Robinson (181).

Johnson, who moved from quarterback before the 2019 season, has been a reliable option at running back since last season. Robinson, who was the No. 21 overall recruit in the 2020 ESPN 300, has emerged as a regular in the rotation as well. Both have averaged at least seven rushing attempts per game this season.

"We're gonna lean on [Bijan] and Roschon pretty heavily in this game," Herman said.

Herman said the team also could regain the services of two receivers soon.

Graduate transfer receiver Brenden Schooler, who missed last week's game, should be available vs. West Virginia, Herman said. Schooler has 10 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Whittington, who suffered a sprain of his hip flexor vs. Oklahoma, could be back Nov. 21 vs. Kansas.

"He's on the mend," Herman said. "The week after [our] bye week would probably be realistic at this point [for his return]."

Whittington had 10 receptions for 65 yards in the Longhorns' four-overtime loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 10.