The FIU-UTEP football game, scheduled for Saturday in El Paso, Texas, has been canceled.

FIU made the announcement, saying: "In an abundance of caution, due to the number of healthy scholarship football student-athletes available for this game, and to ensure a sufficient number moving forward, we regret to announce that we will not be playing the football game this weekend."

FIU postponed its game against Marshall last week because of a lack of available scholarship players.

The North Texas-UTEP last Saturday was called off because a surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso.