Anthony Gonzalez, the former Ohio State standout who later played for the Indianapolis Colts, has kept his Congressional seat.

Gonzalez, a Republican, won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio's 16th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. He ran against Democratic challenger Aaron Godfrey.

Gonzalez, 36, will serve his second consecutive term in the U.S. House.

Gonzalez played for the Buckeyes from 2004 to '06, amassing 87 receptions for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns in his three seasons. He was a first-round pick of the Colts in 2007, and ended up playing all five of his NFL seasons for the Colts, with 99 catches for 1,307 yards and seven TDs in 40 games.

Gonzalez has stayed involved in sports while holding the Congressional seat, mainly in the fight for college athletes to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness. In September, he co-authored a bill that would open the door for college athletes to make money from a wide variety of endorsement deals and create some flexibility to adjust their proposed regulations over the course of the next three years.