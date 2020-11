Virginia senior defensive end Richard Burney will miss the remainder of the 2020 college football season with a medical issue, coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Tuesday.

The school did not disclose the medical issue, but Burney, a team captain this year, missed the majority of the 2018 season with blood clots in his lungs.

Burney had two sacks in five games this season.

The Cavaliers (2-4) host Louisville (2-5) on Saturday.