Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season, adding four years to his current deal, the school announced Wednesday.

The third-longest-tenured FBS coach in the country, Whittingham has been in his current role since taking over for Urban Meyer at the end of the 2004 season. He was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year and the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year last season, when he guided the Utes to the Pac-12 championship game.

"We want to thank our athletics director Mark Harlan and our president Ruth Watkins for their unwavering support of our coaching staff and for their commitment to our football program," Whittingham said in a statement. "This vote of confidence makes it very clear to recruits that our program has the full backing of our university, which is vital to our long-term success."

Whittingham has a career record of 131-64 and has been on the coaching staff in various capacities since 1994.

"Kyle Whittingham has established a culture in the Utah football program that not only achieves success on the field, but also in the classroom, the community and in the development of student-athletes for their future beyond their time on campus," Harlan said. "This has been especially evident throughout the pandemic, as he has steadily demonstrated leadership, patience and flexibility, putting the priority of health and well-being for student-athletes above all else."

Utah opens the season at home against Arizona on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).