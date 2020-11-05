Louisville has paused all football-related activities, and its game at Virginia set for Saturday is being moved to Nov. 14 after a coronavirus outbreak has impacted the Cardinals, the ACC announced Wednesday night.

Both teams had an open date next weekend, allowing the game to be moved without further scheduling disruption.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement, "We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus. With Virginia and us both having a bye week on Nov. 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date. It also avails us a chance to gauge any further spread of the virus. Test results from both Friday and Sunday will dictate when we return to team activities. We appreciate the ACC and Virginia working with us at this time."

This marks the fifth ACC game impacted because of the coronavirus. So far, all conference games impacted by the coronavirus have been rescheduled.

Virginia has had multiple scheduled games moved because of coronavirus issues impacting its opponent. Previously, its opener against rival Virginia Tech was pushed back to Dec. 12 after several Hokies players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus in September.