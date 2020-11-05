Central Michigan and Ohio have to take an early halftime as the power goes out in the stadium. (0:54)

On opening night of the MAC football season, Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, lost power, causing Central Michigan and Ohio to take an early halftime on Wednesday night.

The game, airing on ESPN, had 1 minute, 17 seconds left in the second quarter with Ohio facing third-and-6 on Central Michigan's 10-yard line when power was cut. Central Michigan was leading 20-13 when the lights went out, causing a disruption in the broadcast. Referees sent both teams to their locker rooms, and power eventually was restored.

The power problems were believed to be widespread across campus.

Once play resumed, Ohio got the ball back and the teams started with 1:17 remaining in the second quarter, then moved directly to the third quarter. Central Michigan went on to win 30-27.