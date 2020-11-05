The game between Tulsa and Navy scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of coronavirus issues at Navy, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday.

The league said positive coronavirus cases and subsequent contact tracing forced the game to be put off.

Neither team shares a common open date for the rest of the season, but the American said it will consider "a number of options" for rescheduling.

This is the third time that a Tulsa game has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 cases, including Arkansas State and Cincinnati.

"We knew that this season would be different in the face of the pandemic, and unfortunately has forced another weekend without football for our team," Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement. "I'm disappointed for our football student-athletes and coaches who continue to work and practice diligently, but it reinforces the challenge facing all programs."