Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't coach in Saturday's game against Illinois, the team announced Thursday.

Rossi, 41, received a positive antigen test this week and had the diagnosis confirmed with a polymerase chain reaction follow-up test. He has been in isolation, and no other Minnesota coaches have tested positive, according to the team.

Co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, who primarily works with Minnesota's safeties, will handle the defensive calls Saturday at Illinois.

The Big Ten requires any coach who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for at least 10 days. Rossi must be cleared by a physician before returning to his in-person duties with Minnesota.

Rossi is in his fourth year on staff and has been defensive coordinator since November 2018.

Minnesota's defense is struggling this season, allowing 94 points and 9.5 yards per play in its first two contests.